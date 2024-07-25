Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 8,459 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,697,000 after acquiring an additional 623,794 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after purchasing an additional 725,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Genpact by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

