Seven Eight Capital LP Has $308,000 Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,075 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,328,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 186,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HESM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

