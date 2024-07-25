Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $234,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

Freshpet Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 646.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $136.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.