Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 11,254 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 69,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 272,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,734.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

