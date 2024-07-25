SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 408,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 769,217 shares.The stock last traded at $11.81 and had previously closed at $11.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get SFL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SFL

SFL Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

SFL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SFL by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.