Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Grows By 700.0%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

