Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Grows By 281.3%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

ACST stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.94. 3,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,160. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

