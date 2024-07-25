Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Declines By 75.1%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

American Rebel Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AREBW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Get American Rebel alerts:

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.