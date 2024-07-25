Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Declines By 75.1%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
American Rebel Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:AREBW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
