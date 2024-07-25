Short Interest in Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Drops By 92.9%

Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Argan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARLLF remained flat at $81.21 on Thursday. Argan has a 12 month low of $73.03 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60.

About Argan

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

