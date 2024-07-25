Short Interest in Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Declines By 67.9%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. 7,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614. The company has a market cap of $145.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVBH shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

