Short Interest in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Decreases By 83.3%

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUJA remained flat at $10.71 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Institutional Trading of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 290,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 41,323 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 63,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

