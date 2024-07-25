Short Interest in CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Increases By 640.0%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CVSGF remained flat at $13.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. CVS Group has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.94.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

