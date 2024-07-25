Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Increases By 1,628.6%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,628.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMDS traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

