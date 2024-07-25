Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Increases By 1,628.6%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,628.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMDS traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $28.32.
About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
