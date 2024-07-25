Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Rises By 1,100.0%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 47,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,522. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

