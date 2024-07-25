Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Drops By 99.2%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Interra Copper Price Performance
IMIMF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290. Interra Copper has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.
About Interra Copper
