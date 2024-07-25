Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Drops By 99.2%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Interra Copper Price Performance

IMIMF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290. Interra Copper has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

