Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Decreases By 80.6%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the June 30th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,471,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,029,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.65. 240,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,603. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

