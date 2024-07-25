Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Decreases By 96.7%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HOLOW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,056. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

