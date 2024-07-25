Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Decreases By 96.7%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of HOLOW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,056. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
About MicroCloud Hologram
