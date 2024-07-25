Short Interest in Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Declines By 97.6%

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Roan Holdings Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RAHGF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Roan Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

About Roan Holdings Group

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial, insurance, and healthcare related solutions to individuals, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in China. It offers health management, health big data management, and blockchain technology-based health information management services, as well as asset management, factoring, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

