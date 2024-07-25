Short Interest in Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Declines By 97.6%

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Roan Holdings Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RAHGF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Roan Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
About Roan Holdings Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roan Holdings Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.