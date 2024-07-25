Short Interest in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Decreases By 62.0%

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dolev Rafaeli purchased 19,100 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $59,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,509.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Uri Geiger purchased 230,573 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $723,999.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,361.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dolev Rafaeli purchased 19,100 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,509.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) by 289.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.19% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SSKN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Further Reading

