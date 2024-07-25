Short Interest in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expands By 266.3%

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 266.3% from the June 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Twin Disc Trading Up 6.2 %

Twin Disc stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 42,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,238. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other Twin Disc news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $107,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twin Disc by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

