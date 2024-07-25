Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 59.5%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the June 30th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.34. 25,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,629. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

