Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 59.5%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the June 30th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.34. 25,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,629. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
