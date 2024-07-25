Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Declines By 91.7%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WuXi AppTec Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WUXAY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.