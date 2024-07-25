SilverCrest Metals Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Sunday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $63.65 million for the quarter.

SILV has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $363,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $213,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $99,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

