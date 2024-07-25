Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Trading 27.7% Higher

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 27.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.16 and last traded at C$34.83. Approximately 54,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 59,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.79.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.