SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Plans $1.85 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.8467 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $7.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

SLM has raised its dividend by an average of 39.9% per year over the last three years.

SLM Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLMBP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.49. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46. SLM has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

