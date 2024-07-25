SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

SLM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 891,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,898. SLM has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,247 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 19.5% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 362.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 265,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 170.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

