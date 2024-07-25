SmarDex 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. SmarDex has a total market cap of $121.23 million and $1.17 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmarDex has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01474349 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $1,116,537.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

