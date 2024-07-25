Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Elizabeth Jenkins Sells 1,735 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 1,735 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $23,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,872,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,218,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
