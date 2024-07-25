Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Elizabeth Jenkins Sells 1,735 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 1,735 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $23,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,872,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,218,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 534.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.