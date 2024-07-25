Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $125.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.80. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

