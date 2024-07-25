Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the June 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,329.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.
