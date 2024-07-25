Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Issues Earnings Results

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.68%.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

SSBK stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Further Reading

