Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.
NYSE:LUV traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 21,021,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
