SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,086,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 585% from the previous session’s volume of 304,472 shares.The stock last traded at $56.00 and had previously closed at $55.39.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 939.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

