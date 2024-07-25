Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys £125.28 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($162.03).

On Monday, June 24th, Paula Bell purchased 68 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £125.80 ($162.70).

On Friday, May 24th, Paula Bell purchased 67 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($161.17).

Shares of SPT stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 177 ($2.29). 1,105,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.17. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,863.33, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.75 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.80 ($2.64).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.23) to GBX 199 ($2.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

