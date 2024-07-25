Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $336.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $346.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.