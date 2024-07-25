Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Earnings Results

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $336.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $346.23.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.