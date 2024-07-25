SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR) Declares $0.30 Dividend

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3022 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRHR traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $57.76. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192. The company has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded US REITs, combined with a covered call writing strategy. The funds objective focuses on pursuing total return SRHR was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by SRH.

