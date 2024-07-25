Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $93.41 Million

Status (SNT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $93.41 million and $5.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,792.13 or 1.00101518 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011387 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00069430 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,569,658 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,569,658.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02391101 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,981,583.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.