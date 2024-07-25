Steem One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.44 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $88.37 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,187.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.11 or 0.00548559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00107495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00245969 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00045952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00066006 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,313,543 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

