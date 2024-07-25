Steem Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.70 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $89.45 million and $14.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,884.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.57 or 0.00549547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00106055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00237547 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00046042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00065153 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,352,653 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.