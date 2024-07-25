Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 510,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,716. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.