Stifel Canada Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

