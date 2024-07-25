StockNews.com Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. 147,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,735. The company has a market cap of $885.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 52,652 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

