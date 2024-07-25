Stratis 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $46,743.20 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $46,743.20 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.52 or 0.04947934 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00042798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.