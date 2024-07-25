Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Sulzer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SULZF opened at $151.50 on Thursday. Sulzer has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $151.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.34.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

