Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $846,500.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00.

Sunrun Trading Down 0.5 %

RUN opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after buying an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 579.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 220,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 142.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

