Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $771.37 and last traded at $776.62. 1,984,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,352,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $796.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $845.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $814.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

