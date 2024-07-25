Suren Gupta Sells 45,775 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $179.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

