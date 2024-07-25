Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Taisei Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCY traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Taisei has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
Taisei Company Profile
