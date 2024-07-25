Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Taisei Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCY traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Taisei has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

