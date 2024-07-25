Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Down 1.0 %
TAIT opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.16.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
