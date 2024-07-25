Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $11.98. 915,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,998,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,072,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,199,125.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,262,500. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 375,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

